28-year-old West Valley City man killed in Wyoming car crash

WYOMING (ABC4 News) – A 28-year-old man from West Valley City died after a car crash in Wyoming last week.

According to a press release on the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook, the crash occurred around milepost 3 on US 30 north of Cokeville, Wyoming at 2:08 p.m.

Troopers said a 1995 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on US 30 at a high rate of speed when it drifted to the right side of the road. The driver corrected back to the left, causing the vehicle to cross into the southbound lane of travel and collide head-on with a 2020 Volvo XC60 before overturning.

The driver of the Toyota a 31-year-old Kearns woman was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Cline, who was wearing his seatbelt died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Volvo, a 71-year-old Agoura Hills, California resident was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Three passengers in the Volvo were all restrained and transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.