27-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he crashed his motorcycle in Magna early Saturday morning.

According to Unified Police Detective Kevin Mallory, Detectives were in the area around 12:43 a.m. working on an unrelated case when they heard a crash near 8050 West 2700 South. The detectives responded and were able to get to the scene quickly.

Details of how the crash happened were not available but Detective Mallory said the motocyclist was the only one involved in the crash and he was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition has not been released.

A CAR (Crash Analysis and Reconstruction) team was called to the scene.