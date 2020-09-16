27-year-old armed with gun, bow and arrow, shot and killed by police outside high school in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) A 27-year-old man who police said was armed with a gun and a bow and arrow, was shot and killed by police outside a high school in Bountiful Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Dave Edwards with Bountiful Police, the Bountiful man died after officers responded here to the area around 10 p.m. on reports of a man with a bow and arrow, a gun, and knife.

Viewmont High School

Arriving officers tried to get him to surrender but the man ended up firing his weapon at officers.

Officers fired back, striking the man, who died on scene.

The name of the man is not being released pending family notification, but police say officers have had run-ins with him before.

As of Wednesday, three officers placed on paid leave this morning. This is the First officer-involved schooling involving bountiful police officers in the department’s history.

Students who attend Viewmont High School will be on a two hour delay Wednesday morning.