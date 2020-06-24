SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A reward is being offered by the FBI for anyone who can help identify two suspects wanted in connection to the burning of a Salt Lake City Police car during the riots on May 30.

Agents said the vehicle was overturned by protestors and set on fire at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 400 South and 200 East in Salt Lake City.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with short black hair. He wore a Nike-brand hooded sweatshirt and pants, and black shoes. During the incident, he covered his face with a black gas mask.

The second suspect is described as a male of an unknown race, with long, dark hair and a beard. He wore a red plaid shirt over a gray t-shirt and tan pants. His face was partially covered by a white face mask.

The FBI is offering a reward of up $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of both of the unknown suspects, or up to $12,500 per suspect.

Two others have been charged in federal court in relation to the same incident, Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, and Latroi Devon Newbins, 28. They both face one count of arson and face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Several others have been arrested and charged for the incident including Rhys Wisner, 21, of Midvale, Ian Nightingale, 18, of South Jordan, and Julie Yasima, 27, of Murray, and Connor Peebles, 21.

Anyone with information regarding these unknown suspects is asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-6192