$2,500 reward offered for multiple cattle shot, killed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $2,500 reward leading to the conviction of the person or the people responsible for the deadly shooting of several cattle in Utah Iron and Box Elder Counties.

The Humane Society of Utah says they hope the reward assists the county sheriff departments in obtaining information required to identify and charge whoever is responsible for this allegedly intentional act of animal cruelty.

“Intentionally killing these cattle is an egregious act of animal cruelty and a great loss to the owners,” said Vaughn Maurice, Humane Society of Utah executive director. “We need to find and convict the person responsible to the full extent of the law, especially if these killings are related.”

According to a statement from Utah cattle and agricultural officials, the killings occurred over the past couple of weeks.

Officials say it is unknown at this time if the cases are related or not.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity should contact the Utah County Sheriff at 801-851-4000, Iron County Sheriff at 435-867-7500, Box Elder County Sheriff at 435-734-3800 or Hunting the UDAF’s Brand Bureau Chief at 801-538-7100.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

