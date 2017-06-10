2,500 acres burned in Maeser fire

UPDATE: 2,500 acres burned since yesterday in the wildfire in Maeser, Utah. The previously evacuated residents of Yellow Hills subdivision were allowed back in their homes Friday night. Residents of Painted Hills and Yellow Hills are now advised to watch out for the flames.

The fire is not contained.

Don Jaques, with United States Forest Services, said the Maeser wildfire died down last night because of the cool and humid conditions, while the estimated area that burned increased because fire officials underestimated the initial severity of the fire.

Jaques said he expects the fire to pick back up again during the day because the weather for Saturday is expected to be hot, windy, and dry.

120 firefighters from numerous municipalities, including Vernal, Naples, Forest Services, Bureau of Land Management, Lone Peak Hot Shot, Boise Heli Pack, Bureau of Indian Affairs.

MAESER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Crews are continuing to battle the Maeser Highway Fire which started just before 2:00 pm Friday afternoon.

The good news is the flames have begun going away from residents, but the conditions could ontinue to get worse depending on the winds.

The hot weather and the wind are what pushed this fire to grow so rapidly, but now that the sun is going down it is slowing the speed of the fire which is allowing crews to catch up. The fire came all the way up to Highway 121. Highway 121 was closed for several hours in the area.

Although the front of the fire has moved on fire crews are still having to stay in this area to knock down hot spots. The smoke could be seen for more than 30 miles away, and residents here are keeping a close eye.

The fire started at around 300 acres when it was called in and has now grown to more than 1000 acres in just a short time.

It’s been the hot temperatures over the last week which have dried out all this vegetation and have allowed the flames to move so quickly.

Firefighters have said the flames are moving west away from homes, but say if the wind picks up in the wrong direction that could all change. What crews are preparing for right now the hot weather expected here tomorrow that’s when the flames will become most active, and the wind tomorrow will determine how far ahead of if they can get, but they expect speeds that are much like what they saw today.