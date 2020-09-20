25-year-old Murray man caught on video severely beating his dog

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Murray man is facing felony charges after police received a video showing him severely beating is dog.

Arresting documents state Devin Jordan Spoelstra, 25, was arrested on one third-degree felony count of torture of a companion animal after police viewed the video from the apartment complex where the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The video showed Spoelstra “raise his dog Zeus above his head and slam Zeus to the ground,” documents state. “Spoelstra straddled Zeus, knelt on top of Zeus and repeatedly punched Zeus in the head and the right side of his body with his fist.”

Documents further state Spoelstra then struck Zeus repeatedly with his forearm in the head, grabbed the snout of the dog and held it closed. He then pulled the dog up off the ground by his leash and collar which caused the dog to come up off the ground.

As Spoelstra and the dog continued walking, he kicked the dog on his right side and yanked the dog by the leash from a sitting position to a verticle position in front of him, documents further state.

During an interview with police, Spoelstra said he was upset the dog wouldn’t listen to him and he put him on the ground to gain dominance over him and control and that he “slapped” him in the face, according to documents.

The veterinarian reported the dog’s bloodwork is supportive of a degree of muscle and intra-abdominal trauma.

Spoelstra was booked into the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bail. He has since posted bond and been released from jail.

*Article was writting off a jail booking statement writtn by police and information obtain in that report could change as the investigation continues. All indiviudals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law*