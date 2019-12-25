25-year-old man facing 23 charges, including kidnapping, after SWAT incident in Newton

NEWTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old man was charged this week after holding his wife hostage, threatening to kill her and responding officers, and forcing a SWAT incident on Sunday in Newton.

According to charging documents, police were called to a home in Newton on a report of a domestic incident where it was reported a woman was being held inside her home against her will.

Police were made aware the suspect, 25-year-old Stuart Martin, was in possession of several firearms and had discharged one of them at least once inside the home.

Sheriff’s SWAT and Negotiators were called to the area and set up a command at a nearby church. The home was contained, and negotiators were able to make contact with the woman who was able to escape through a window and run to waiting officers.

Negotiations continued with the suspect, after two hours, he surrendered without incident.

The woman told officers Martin began to make suicide threats and she made numerous attempts to talk him down, but he became more and more agitated and kept drinking alcohol, documents state.

Martin grabbed a handgun as he threatened suicide and told the woman “You think I am not serious?”, pointed the gun across the room and discharged a round into the floor of the home.

As the woman continued to talk with him, he became more agitated and then threatened to kill her, and then pointed the gun at her head, according to documents.

The woman said Martin then took her out to the garage where he grabbed a second handgun and continued to threaten to commit suicide. The two then went back into the home and he attempted to get into the gun safe in their bedroom but was unable to, documents state.

Martin then shot a second round at the safe, according to police.

The two then went back outside where he threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her head for a second time. At one point during this argument, he pointed both handguns at her head and again threatened to kill her, according to documents.

The woman said Martin told her he would kill her if she called anyone or anyone showed up at the house. He also told her she had three hours to complete her “chores”, documents state.

Documents further state at one point a relative called the woman her and she told them to stay away from the house because she was afraid that he would shoot someone and she was afraid for her life. That relative called dispatch and informed them of the situation.

Police said when Martin learned police had been called, he threatened to kill anyone that approached the home and started making more attempts to get into the gun safe.

While Martin was working getting into the safe, the woman was able to go back into the home where negotiators were able to help her leave by jumping out of the bedroom window.

Martin told negotiators he would kill anyone who came to the home, including officers, documents state.

A total of 14 guns were seized from the home as well as a large cache of ammunition.

During an interview with Martin, he admitted to police to threatening his wife and himself and he had pointed a gun at her on more than one occasion and had threatened to kill her, documents state.

Martin said he had been drinking heavily that evening and had smoked marijuana 2 days prior to this incident. He also admitted to threatening officers and saying that he would shoot them.

Martin was charged Monday with 16 felonies and seven misdemeanors including kidnapping, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, threat of violence, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and intoxication.

*All information on the incident was obtained through initial police reports at the time of arrest and could change during the course of the investigation*

