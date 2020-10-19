UPDATE: 25-year-old male victim of shooting at Tanner Park has died, 17-year-old suspect detained

MONDAY 10/19/2020 2:10 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department, detectives were able to identify and locate a suspect in Sunday’s homicide.

Police say the suspect is a 17-year-old male juvenile, he has been detained. Due to his age, his name has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: 25-year-old male victim of shooting at Tanner Park has died

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City say they are now investigating a shooting at Tanner Park on Sunday as a homicide after one of the three people shot died.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. as callers to 911 reported a shooting near Tanner Park located at 2695 E. Heritage Way.

Officers arrived and found three male victims of gunshot wounds in critical condition who were all transported to local area hospitals.

Detectives responded to the scene at the time of the call and spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence. Witnesses stated the suspect drove away in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a BMW.

Overnight, a 25-year-old male died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 801-799-3000, and reference case #20-188602.

Salt Lake City Police also stated this is the 10th homicide in 2020. At this time last year, there were 11 homicides, and the five-year year-to-date average is seven.