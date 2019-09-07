25-acre Dry Canyon fire causes evacuation of 4 families, contained

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah Fire investigators say they now know what started the Dry Canyon Fire causing four families to evacuate from their homes but were able to return a short time later.

Residents saw the blaze around 3:30 p.m. and quickly began turning on their sprinklers.

McKay Swope was one of the first to see the fire and says, “I’m just wondering if everything is ok, my wife is ok… if she is at home.”

Swope gave us this photo where you can see the intensity of the fire.

“It was on the left side of the road that was up there and that there were firefighters who were running along where the burn mark was,” he says.

A fire investigator looking into this tells ABC4 News Jason Nguyen a contractor was moving rocks behind his home with an excavator when the fire erupted.

This pink tape is where the fire investigator says the Dry Creek Fire started and appeared to be an accident.

Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst with Orem City Fire Department says, “He was moving rocks. He had actually contacted the forest service about moving some of the rocks that had been established along his residence by the Forest Service and was moving those off his property.”

The Dry Canyon Fire consumed an estimated 25 acres and was quickly contained by helicopters dropping water, and firefighters shoring up the north, south, and west side.

While crews were doing that, three people were stuck on a trail.

“Initially we asked them to stay put while our fire crews could assess that roadway and then we had law enforcement go up and escort them down,” says Bat. Chief Hirst.

Firefighters also had issues with a drone flying over the fire.

“But we did have law enforcement working the neighborhoods trying to locate who was flying it,” that Battalion Cheif adds.

If caught that person could be facing a Class B misdemeanor and a fine up to $2,500.