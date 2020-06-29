24-year-old Utah man drowns at Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old man from Salt Lake City died after drowning at Deer Creek Reservoir on Sunday.

In a press release issued by Utah State Parks, Jose Antonio Fuentes-Alvarez was swimming in the Rainbow Bay area at Deer Creek State Park around 2 p.m. when his friends noticed he started to struggle. Three friends attempted to swim out to help him, while others in their group called 911, but were unable to reach him.

A Utah State Parks Law Enforcement Ranger, a Deer Creek State Park camp host, and

a Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to the area to help the three group members in getting back to shore safely.

Search efforts for Fuentes-Alvarez began immediately and his body was discovered by members of the Utah State Parks ROV team around 10 p.m. Divers with Wasatch County were then able to recover his body.

Authorities said Fuentes-Alvarez was found approximately 80 yards from the shore at a depth of 16 feet and he was not wearing a life jacket.

“Utah is home to some of the most beautiful lakes, rivers, and reservoirs in the country.

When recreating in these areas, it is important to exercise caution as these water bodies

are much different than swimming pools or other controlled environments,” the statement reads. “Distances on the water may appear deceiving; and waves, depth, and water temperature can change quickly and dramatically. Wear a life jacket, always swim with a buddy, and remember

that alcohol and water recreation do not mix.”