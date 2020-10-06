24-year-old man arrested for shooting, killing, roommate in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police said they believe he shot and killed his roommate on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Monday. When officers arrived, the located Ezekiel Sedale Mayblen, 24, who had called 911 to report a shootout following an argument between two

people and that his gun was used.

Mayblen then told police his roommate had taken his gun and shot himself and he was present when the shooting occurred.

After the shooting Mayblen removed the magazine from the firearm and threw the firearm and magazine into different yards and fled the scene. He returned a short while later, according to documents.

Police said Mayblen’s story of events is inconsistent with witness accounts, dispatch recordings, and physical evidence located at the scene and the blood pattern on his shoes was not consistent with the story he told.

Police did not release any details about the victim in this incident.

Mayblen is being held without bail on one count first-degree felony murder. A background check for Mayblen shows no criminal history in Utah and he has an Alabama driver’s license.