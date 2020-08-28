24-year-old dies after motorcycle crash last weekend in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old man died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Friday in West Jordan.

According to a Sgt. J.C. Holt, the crash happened at 7763 S. Campus Drive around 1:30 a.m.

According to a GoFundMe, Jesse James Martin, 24, was transported in critical condition to the hospital after the single motorcycle crash.

“He was rushed to the hospital with a severe brain injury, fractures in his face, broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken pelvis, and detached retina,” the GoFundMe states. “After surgery to stop the bleeding in his brain, he suffered a brain stem stroke. Because of the brain injury, he was pronounced brain dead on Sunday, August 23.”

The fundraiser said Martin’s organs are being donated and Martin was born in 1995, the youngest of 6 children. His family nicknamed him “Oowie” because of the noise he made as a baby.

“He was a lively 24-year-old who enjoyed gatherings, cars, basketball, and his Goldendoodle, Calvin. He drove cross country with his brother Steven as a truck driver. He had an amazing bond with his parents and siblings–and lit up every room with his smile and charm. He joins his grandma Carol, older brother Anthony, and cousin Ricky in heaven.”

Obituary:https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/jesse-james-martin-jr.-812