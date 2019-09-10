24-year-old arrested for inappropriately touching girls at high school football game

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday after several girls at a high school football game complained he had touched them inappropriately and asked other girls if they wanted to kiss.

According to arresting documents, Tyler Johnson Williams was arrested for sexual battery after parents of two girls told officers he had been walking around touching girls during the Davis High School football game.

One of the girls sent a photo of the man to her parents who then showed the school resource officer working at the game.

The officer located Williams sitting on the south end of the stadium and asked him what he was doing. Williams replied he was watching the game then told the officer he would leave.

When the officer asked him if he was touching people, Williams reply was he brushed up against people, due to there being a lot of kids. He then told the officer he had a lawyer and didn’t want to talk.

When the officer spoke with one of the girls, she told him Williams came up behind her and grabbed her left side of her buttocks. She turned around and she said Williams apologized and walked away.

The officer then talked with around eight other juvenile females, aging around elementary through junior high, who said Williams was going around asking girls their age, what school they attend, telling them his age, and asking if they wanted to kiss, documents state.

Williams was then placed under arrest and booked into the Davis County Jail. A background check for Williams shows no criminal history in Utah.

