2,386 COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 1 more death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Sunday, Nov 8., the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,386 additional cases of COVID-19, and one new death.

The state health department reported 1,158,817 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 9,311 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,290 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 20.6%

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 132,621 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 659.

There are 424 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,084.

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.