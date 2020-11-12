Utah man pleads guilty to pretending to be ISIS leader, sending attack planning materials to followers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old Utah man pleaded guilty in federal court to helping provide materials to ISIS in an attempt to plan a real attack.

Murat Suljovic, of Salt Lake City, was convicted of one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Tuesday, he faced U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin B. Pead during a plea hearing in which he admitted to the charges.

Documents state in January 2019, while living in Utah, he corresponded with who he thought was a follower of ISIS. Suljovic believed the person he was in communication with was interested in performing an attack for ISIS.

Suljovic said he pretended to be an ISIS leader and he believed the person he was communicating with believed he was a real ISIS leader.

Documents state Suljovic provided advice about potential targets for a terrorist attack on how to plan an attack. He also provided a bomb-making tutorial video to one individual who was then supposed to share it with another person to be trained in carrying out an attack.

By providing the bomb-making tutorial video, Suljovic admitted he knowingly attempted to provide material support to ISIS, knowing that ISIS has engaged and does engage in terrorism.

Suljovic was charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in a Felony Information filed in May. As part of his plea deal, Suljovic agreed to forfeit computer and electronic equipment used to facilitate his criminal conduct or acquired from his conduct.

The maximum potential penalty for the conviction is 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. A sentencing date for Suljovic, who remains in custody, will be scheduled later.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and members of its Joint Terrorism Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carl D. LeSueur and Tyler L. Murray of the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office with the assistance of National Security Division Counterterrorism Section Trial Attorney Michael Dittoe.