23-year-old ‘speed flyer’ dies after falling 400 feet near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old California man died Friday after falling about 400 feet in a speed flying incident near Mineral Point, a remote area about 40 miles from Moab.

In a post on the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook page, a crew from Grand County EMS accessed the subject by climbing a “1000-foot steep and rugged talus slope in the dark”.

“Due to hazardous conditions and darkness, officials decided that the recovery operation would take place Saturday morning. The subject’s body was recovered the next morning by Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team members and deputies using Technical Rope Rescue systems.”

Classic Air Medical and rangers from the Bureau of Land Management – Utah also responded.