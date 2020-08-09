23-year-old arrested after hitting boy on bike in Kearns, leaving scene

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man was arrested after police said he hit a 6-year-old on a bike while driving then fled the scene Friday night.

Detective Kevin Mallory, Unified Police Department said the incident happened at 7:15 p.m, near 4150 West 5085 South when the driver of a red Chevrolet Camaro struck a 6-year-old boy, knocking him several feet from the crash, and the bicycle nearly 30 feet.

The driver then left the scene.

The boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital and Mallory said the boy suffered significant injuries but is now home recovering.

Information was put out on social media by Unified Police regarding the vehicle asking for help identifying the vehicle and the driver.

On Saturday night, officers received information about the suspect, and eventually located and arrested 23-year-old Jesus Mancinas.

Jesus Mancinas

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces misdemeanor charges of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury and driving on a denied license.