23 Utah counties now in the high level of COVID-19 transmission

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert held his weekly COVID-19 press conference Thursday. The governor there announced that 23 counties in Utah are now in the high level of COVID-19 transmission.

In the high level of transmission, masks are required.

Counties in High Level of COVID-19 Transmission:

Beaver

Box Elder

Cache

Carbon

Davis

Duchesne

Emery

Garfield

Grand

Juab

Millard

Morgan

Salt Lake

San Juan

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Wasatch

Washington

Weber

Counties in Moderate Level of COVID-19 Transmission:

Iron

Counties in Low Level of COVID-19 Transmission: