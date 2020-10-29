23 Utah counties now in the high level of COVID-19 transmission

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert held his weekly COVID-19 press conference Thursday. The governor there announced that 23 counties in Utah are now in the high level of COVID-19 transmission.
In the high level of transmission, masks are required.
Counties in High Level of COVID-19 Transmission:
- Beaver
- Box Elder
- Cache
- Carbon
- Davis
- Duchesne
- Emery
- Garfield
- Grand
- Juab
- Millard
- Morgan
- Salt Lake
- San Juan
- Sanpete
- Sevier
- Summit
- Tooele
- Uintah
- Utah
- Wasatch
- Washington
- Weber
Counties in Moderate Level of COVID-19 Transmission:
- Iron
Counties in Low Level of COVID-19 Transmission:
- Daggett
- Kane
- Piute
- Rich
- Wayne
