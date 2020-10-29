23 Utah counties now in the high level of COVID-19 transmission

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert held his weekly COVID-19 press conference Thursday. The governor there announced that 23 counties in Utah are now in the high level of COVID-19 transmission.

In the high level of transmission, masks are required.

Counties in High Level of COVID-19 Transmission:

  • Beaver
  • Box Elder
  • Cache
  • Carbon
  • Davis
  • Duchesne
  • Emery
  • Garfield
  • Grand
  • Juab
  • Millard
  • Morgan
  • Salt Lake
  • San Juan
  • Sanpete
  • Sevier
  • Summit
  • Tooele
  • Uintah
  • Utah
  • Wasatch
  • Washington
  • Weber

Counties in Moderate Level of COVID-19 Transmission:

  • Iron

Counties in Low Level of COVID-19 Transmission:

  • Daggett
  • Kane
  • Piute
  • Rich
  • Wayne
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate