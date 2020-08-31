22-year-old South Salt Lake man dies in Summit County Rollover

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 22-year-old man from South Salt Lake has died after a rollover in Summit County early Monday morning.

According to Summit County Sheriff, the crash happened sometime between midnight and 12:45 a.m. on Upper Setting Rd, 3-4 miles off U-150.

Deputies say a vehicle driven the male, along with a 22-year-old female from Ogden, left the roadway and rolled down the steep embankment more than 100 yards.

The driver was ejected and had died before officers arrived on scene.

The woman went unconscious and woke up while inside the vehicle. Deputies said she was able to get out of the car and walk to the road for help. She was checked out by medical personnel and had only minor injuries.

Deputies were told by the woman they had been camping in the Upper Setting area and were expecting friends to join them but when they didn’t arrive, they decided to drive down to Kamas and call their friends.

The last thing the woman said she remembered was their truck rolling down the mountainside. At this time it is not known what caused them to leave the roadway.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.