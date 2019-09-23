22-year-old International BYU student killed in longboarding collision

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old International BYU student from Chile was killed while longboarding Sunday night when he collided with a vehicle in Provo.

According to Provo Police Department Detective Nick Dupaix, the man was riding his longboard west on Stadium Avenue towards Canyon Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. when collided with a vehicle traveling south on Canyon Road.

The student was thrown several feet after striking the car. The driver of the car told police she did not see the man before the collision occurred.

The student was transported to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Dupaix said they do not yet know if the longboarder was wearing a helmet.

His identity will not be released until officials can contact his family.

