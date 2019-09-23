22-year-old injured after being hit by falling rock in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old woman was injured after police say she was hit by a falling rock in Big Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.

Per Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, the woman was up on the mountain at Donut Falls around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by the rock.

Unified Police officers and Unified Fire crews all responded to the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

