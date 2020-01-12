2100 North in Lehi to close overnight as construction of Technology Corridor continues

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News)- Starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday drivers in Lehi will want to avoid the area around 2100 North if possible.

The road will be closed at I-15 until midday Sunday as crews remove the diverging diamond interchange.

Local traffic will be asked to use Triumph Boulevard and Timpanogos Highway (SR 92) to travel east and west.

When the road reopens, UDOT officials say there will be two lanes in each direction under I-15 on the traditional side of the road. The current ramps to and from the freeway will not move.

To follow updates of UDOT’s I-15 Technology Corridor project click here.

Call 844-401-TECH with questions.

