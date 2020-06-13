YUBA LAKE, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A drowning has been reported at Yuba Lake. Sheriff’s Deputies are now in recovery mode for the body and searching for a 21-year-old from Springville.

Map Location of Yuba Lake

Chief Deputy Brent Pulver told ABC4 News, at 9:51 am Saturday morning deputies were called to the lake for a possible drowning.

Witnesses told them the 21-year-old was on a wave rider with another person when they made a sharp turn and both flew off the machine. One went under the water and did not resurface.

Deputy Chief Pulver said that there are two dive teams searching the lake now.