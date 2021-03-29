2021 Easter egg hunts in Utah

(ABC4) – With Easter coming up on April 4, there are both traditional and nontraditional Easter egg hunts to look forward to throughout the state.

Some nontraditional Easter events this year include Easter scavenger hunts and the opportunity to pick up Easter egg hunt kits that parents can set up at home. Towns that do offer traditional Easter Egg hunts may have mask or social distancing measures in place.

Here’s a list of Easter Egg hunts for the family to enjoy throughout the state. Let us know in the comments on social media if we’ve missed any! This list exclusively includes Easter Egg hunts.

March 29

Saratoga Springs Teens Hunt: Watch the city’s social media pages from March 29 through April 2 for clues to help you find a hidden egg at local businesses throughout the city. There will be an egg hidden daily. Prizes will be given to the first three Saratoga Springs teens (ages 13 through 18) to find the secrets location. Individuals can only win once.

Saratoga Springs Adult I Spy: Adult Saratoga Spring residents can compete for the chance to win a $50 Amazon Gift card. Visit the city’s website every day from March 29 through April 2 to find the hidden Easter Egg. Participants will need to be the first to email rmousley@saragatogaspringscity.com with the location of the Easter egg to win the prize. Individuals can only win once and there can only be one winner per household. The names of the winners will be listed on the city’s social media pages and alerted through email.

Logan Downtown Easter Scavenger Hunt: Families, couples, and singles can form teams to compete for a $100 prize. The game starts on Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m. and ends on Saturday, April 3 at 6 p.m. Visit logandowntown.org for more details.

March 31

Herriman Drive-thru Basket Bash: Herriman residents can pick up a bag of eggs for their own Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31st in the west parking lot of J. Lynn Crane Park. The Herriman Yeti and other mascots will hand out the bags of eggs.

Bags will be handed out to the first 300 cars that arrive. Each bag has 24 eggs and some lucky participants will receive a golden egg, which can be redeemed for a prize at City Hall.

April 2

Panguitch Easter Egg Hunt: All children through 6th grade can participate for free. It will take place on Friday, April 2nd at 1 p.m. at Panguitch City Park on 775 North Main Street.

West Valley City Drive In Event: This isn’t an Easter egg hunt, but there will be a drive-in movie, “Hop” and participants can receive a free Easter basket while supplies last. The event will take place at Centennial Park. Check in begins at 7 p.m. Call 801-955-4016 for more information.

April 3

Bluffdale Lions Club Easter Egg Kit Drive Thru: Participants can pick up a free Easter egg hunt kit while supplies last from Bluffdale City Park. The event will happen on Saturday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny might even make an appearance!

Clearfield City Easter Egg Hunt: Clearfield City will host a socially distanced egg hunt at four parks for different age groups from zero to 10 years old. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. and Health Department guidelines will be observed.

Additionally, there will be an Easter Egg Dive at the Aquatic and Fitness Center where kids can search for Easter eggs in the pool. They will be sorted into age groups to compete. Events will happen at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Clinton City Easter Egg Bash: This event will be drive-thru style, with the first 1,000 vehicles receiving one basket of candy and eggs. It will take place at the Civic Center Parking Lot at 9 a.m.

Delta City Easter Egg Hunt: Children up to age 11 can participate in this Easter Egg Hunt which begins at 9:30 a.m. The hunt will take place at the Delta City Park and the Soccer Field north of the park and west of the skate park and water splash pad, Delta City’s website states. Along with candy-filled eggs, two dozen golden eggs containing a $2 bill will be hidden.

Draper Easter Egg Hunt: Children of Draper City residents can take part in an Easter Egg Hunt at Galena Park at 10:00 a.m. the Saturday before Easter. The hunt will be split among four general age groups. Visit draperutah.gov for more information.

Ivins City Traditional Easter Egg Hunt: Participants should come wearing a face mask and social distancing between household will be in place. Children will be split up into different age groups for the hunt.

There will also be an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 3 through 12 years old. The Scavenger Hunt will start at any of the following four parks: Red Rock Canyon Park, Ivins City Park, Desert Rose Park, or UNITY Park. Participants will need to bring a cell phone.

Kaysville City Easter Egg Hunt: The hunt begins at 9 a.m. at Barnes Park. Children ages zero to 10 can participate and will need to bring their own Easter baskets. Social distancing will be observed.

Lake Point Easter Egg Hunt: The hunt will be held at Lake Point Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The Easter Bunny might even make an appearance!

Layton Easter Egg Hunt: Tickets are required for this free event. The hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on the Christian Life Center football field if weather permits.

South Jordan Spring Spectacular: This drive- thru event allows children to wave to the Easter Bunny, princesses, and stilt walkers from their car. There will also be a baby animal petting zoo and bags of Easter eggs will be given out at the end. It will be held at Salt Lake County Equestrian Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Smithfield Easter Egg Hunt: The hunt will take place at Mack Pack and starts at 9 a.m. There will be three age groups. Masks are required.

Spanish Fork Easter Egg-Stravaganza: This drive-thru event will be held at the Spanish Fork Sports Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Free Easter gifts will be given to children up to ten years old. Children can also join a coloring contest to enter to win a bike or an Easter basket. The submission deadline is March 31st and winners can pick up their prizes at the event.

Stansbury Park Easter Egg Hunt: The hunt will be held at Porter Way Park. There will be treats, bubbles, the Easter Bunny, and thousands of hidden eggs!

Syracuse City Easter Egg Hunt: This will be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Vineyard Annual Bunny Hop Egg Drop: Watch the events page on vineyardutah.org for hints on the location of ten to fifteen large, golden eggs which will be hidden throughout the city! If you find an egg, exchange it for an Easter grab bag for the family and be entered into a drawing for an Easter basket.

West Jordan Easter Egg Hunt: This free egg hunt is open to children ages 2 through 15. It will be held at the Youth Soccer Complex at 9 a.m. Egg hunts for different age groups will be split up between different fields.

South Mountain Community Church Easter Egg Hunt: The egg hunt runs from 10 a.m. to noon and is available to children through 5th grade. It will be held at South Mountain Community Church in Draper.

Payson City Easter Egg Drive Through: The drive-through event will take place at Gene Hillman Recreation Complex at 9 a.m.

There will also be an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt beginning on March 29th and going through April 5th. Click on the events tab at www.paysonsantaquinarea.com for more information.

Fruit Heights Easter Egg Hunt: The egg hunt will be held at the park at City Hall and will happen rain or shine. It will begin at 10 a.m. Don’t forget to wear a mask and bring your Easter basket!

April 4

Ride with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt: Hit the slopes with the Easter Bunny and take part in an Easter Egg Hunt at Solitude Ski and Ride School. The egg hunt starts at 9 a.m. Children ages two through 10 can participate. Ski tickets or passes are required.