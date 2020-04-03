2020 Tour of Utah canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Tour of Utah, known as America’s toughest stage race, will not take place this year due to public health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the best interests of our host communities, riders, cycling fans and partners at heart, the Tour of Utah is focusing on the health and safety of all its participants and has made the difficult decision not to hold its race this August,” said Steve Miller, chairman of the Tour of Utah. “For the past 15 editions, this international cycling event has traveled the scenic byways of Utah, and we will miss gathering communities together to enjoy the race this year.”

The Tour of Utah, the only multi-day men’s cycling stage race in North America on the UCI ProSeries, had been scheduled for Aug. 3-9 with nine host venues and communities, featuring Herriman City at the Zions Bank Real Academy, dōTERRA headquarters in Pleasant Grove, Provo, Payson, Woodward Park City, Snowbird Resort, Ogden, Canyons Village at Park City Mountain and Park City.

“The Tour of Utah was peaking this year with commitments from 17 teams to race in Utah, including five WorldTour teams, its first-time international designation as a UCI ProSeries event, and a tremendous lineup of communities to host the daily start and finish lines of each stage,” said John Kimball, managing director of the Tour of Utah. “We are hopeful to renew many of these partnerships for 2021.”

This fall, the world governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will announce the 2021 race dates for the men’s professional stage race. The seven-day Tour of Utah has earned the reputation as “America’s Toughest Stage Race.”

“The Tour of Utah has always been one of our marquee statewide sports events and is one of the most respected races in the cycling world,” said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. “With its international field of riders and worldwide digital and television reach, it is a wonderful showcase of the people and places in our state. We look forward to seeing the race return in 2021.”

The 2019 event crowned Belgian Ben Hermans of the Israel Cycling Academy as its champion, and EF Education First captured the team title after covering 477 miles of racing and 37,882 feet of elevation gain. Last year’s race attracted 400,000 spectators during race week, featured 21 hours of national television coverage and reached more than 400 million homes via broadcast around the world.

The one-day, non-competitive Ultimate Challenge citizens ride set for Aug. 8 has also been canceled in 2020. The Ultimate Challenge, as part of the Summer of Cycling program, featured the opportunity to ride the same road course as the Tour of Utah professionals from Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.