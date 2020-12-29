2020: A coronavirus year in review

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As 2020 comes to a close, we look back on some moments during the COVID-19 pandemic to find times of struggle, but adaptation to a new world.

At the start of 2020, Chinese officials were racing to contain the beginnings of COVID-19. The virus quickly spread worldwide, and Utah public health officials said they were preparing for the worst.

By mid-February, a coronavirus outbreak caused havoc on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship that quarantined thousands of passengers, including two Utah couples – one from Tooele, and the other from St. George.

“They’re getting second-guessed for leaving everyone on the ship with positive people,” said Mark Jorgensen, in an interview with ABC4 News.

In early March, public health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Utah.

Days following, a ‘stay safe, stay home’ directive was enacted – shutting down non-essential businesses and forcing kids to learn online, and leaving parents and teachers to figure it out.

“There are kids that rely on the school for so many services that this remote learning puts our most-at-risk kids in more risk,” said parent Mary Catherine Perry.

The pandemic has left many unemployed, and a stimulus check passed by the Trump Administration to help them stay afloat.

Hospitals filled at capacity, and healthcare workers on the frontlines continue to work around the clock.

“We didn’t ask to work a pandemic. We work so hard. So, incredibly hard, but we’re getting tired,” said Tammy Kocherhans, a registered nurse.

By early summer, some cities and counties began mandating masks.

“It’s an order from our Utah Department of Health to help us all be safe,” said Governor Gary Herbert.

And by November, Herbert announced a statewide mask mandate.

During a pandemic, back to school for students brought its own challenges.

“We do know that age group has been responsible for a lot of our cases and that start of this surge we’re currently in,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn.

Masks are required, quarantines frequent, and Test-to-Stay programs put into place for students.

Despite local health official’s plea to stay home for the holidays, millions of Americans packed their bags.

“I mean, you can die at any moment, so you might as well see your loved ones. That’s the way I look at it,” said holiday traveler Tyler Foss.

And at the close of this year, a vaccine brings hope into a new year.

“It felt like a celebration. People were so excited to get this vaccine to offer another layer of protection to us in addition to our PPE,” said Intermountain Healthcare doctor Eddie Stenehjem.

“I think it is going to give everyone the confidence that we can continue to do our job and can continue to care for our community,” said Jacci Kennedy, a director of critical care.

As Utahns look ahead to 2021, state health officials said they hope – by summer – to be able to give every Utahn the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.