2000 West in Clinton shut down after 3 car crash

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – 2000 West in Clinton has been shut down due to a 3 car crash Thursday morning.

In a post on Clinton Fire Department, the crash and subsequent fire occurred in the area of 800 North 2000 West.

2000 West is shut down between 1300 North and 800 North. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

