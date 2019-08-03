$20-thousand warrant issued for jewelry theft suspect

PARK CITY (ABC 4 News) – A Utah court has issued a $20,000 warrant for a suspect in the burglary of Park City Jewelers.

Utah’s Third District Court (Summit County) put out the warrant Saturday for the arrest of Trina Sosa. The 33-year-old Ogden woman is wanted for her involvement in the burglary that happened around 27 April 2019, according to Park City Police.

33-year-old Trina Sosa of Ogden is a suspect in a jewelry burglary in Park City (photo: Park City Police Dept.)

Police told ABC4 News that the burglars broke into Park City Jewelers and took about $83,000 worth of jewelry. Stolen jewelry so far recoverd by police only adds up to an estimated $31,000.

Saturday’s warrant for Sosa is on top of the $10,000 warrant issued by Utah’s Second District Court (Weber County) last month.

Law enforcement has already arrested or charged several people in connection to the case, and investigators believe there are still more accomplices out there.

There is a $3,500.00 reward for anyone who has information leading to further arrests and convictions in the burglary at Park City Jewelers. And there is an additional reward for 10% of the recovered value of any of the stolen jewelry.

If you have any information, call Park City Police Department’s Tip-A-Cop line at 435-615-5847.

