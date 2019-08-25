2-year-old hit by car in Kamas area

KAMAS (ABC4 News)- A two-year-old girl was hit by a car in Kamas Saturday night.

Lt. Andrew Wright with Summit Co. Sheriff said the girl ran into the street when she was hit around 6 p.m. near the Upper Loop Road.

Paramedics brought the girl back with CPR on scene, Lt. Wright said. She is now at Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Wright said the driver is cooperating and said this is simply a “tragic, unfortunate accident”.

Updates to this story will be posted if more information becomes available.

