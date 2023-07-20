LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A family is grieving the loss of a two-year-old boy who passed away from a rare brain-eating amoeba.

Woodrow Bundy, age 2, died Wednesday morning, July 19, after being treated at Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas.

His family said he contracted the brain-eating amoeba, also known as Naegleria fowleri, a few weeks ago while swimming in Ash Springs, located about 100 miles north of Las Vegas.

According to the family, Woodrow’s health began spiraling last week when he experienced flu-like symptoms. Family members reported he was taken to the hospital and fought the infection for 7 days before passing away.

Epidemiologist Dr. Brian Labus said symptoms usually begin developing five days after exposure starting with a fever in response to an infection in the brain.

“We have medications that we can use against these types of diseases, but by the time we find it, it’s usually progressed pretty far,” Dr. Brian Labus said.

He continued to say the brain-eating amoeba thrives in warm water, such as hot springs. The organism gets in a person’s nose, makes its way to the brain, and then destroys brain tissue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is not possible to get infected by drinking contaminated water as it only can travel up the nose.

The CDC deems this disease as rare. So rare in fact, that over nine years, there have been only 29 infections in the US, according to the CDC. The death rate is over 97% with only four people having survived the infection since 1962.

The family, originally from Mesquite, held a fundraiser in Cedar City on Thursday, July 20. Cuts of beef and a show pig were donated as part of the fundraising effort. In addition, family and friends have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Last year in October, a boy died from the same brain-eating amoeba after he contracted it swimming in Lake Mead in the Kingman Wash area. While the amoeba is mostly found in bodies of warm freshwater, such as lakes and hot springs, it has also been detected in splash pads and tap water, the CDC said.

One man died this year in Florida from contracting the infection after rinsing his sinuses using tap water.

While the CDC says there is a low-level risk of infection, it has provided this list of prevention methods:

Avoid getting water up the nose in warm freshwater by keeping your head above water or holding your nose shut.

Do not put your head underwater in hot springs or other geothermal waters.

Avoid stirring up sediment in shallow freshwater areas.

When rinsing sinuses, including with neti pots, boil, filter, buy distilled water, or disinfect it before use.

Rinse any device used to flush sinuses after each use and leave it to air dry.

The funeral will be held on July 22 at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Mesquite. More information is provided in his obituary.