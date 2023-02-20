SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two employees at the Huntsman Basketball Facility at the University of Utah have been arrested after police say they stole bags that contained NBA All-Star memorabilia.

Humberto Giovanni Rodriguez Alvarado, 52, and Daniel Martinez, 38, both face charges of burglary and theft of property worth between $1,500 and $5,000 with prior convictions, both of which are third-degree felonies.

Police said they were notified that two bags belonging to the NBA had been stolen from a secure area at the basketball facility on Sunday, Feb. 19, the day of the NBA All-Star Game. According to police, the bags contained “several memorabilia items” for the All-Star game and was valued at $1,595.

U of U police say they reviewed video footage of Alvarado and Martinez allegedly taking the bags and stashing them in another location.

Once taken into custody, Alvarado and Martinez allegedly admitted to taking the bags to U of U police and also admitted to having taken other items from the stadium and stashed those in their cars.

The two men were booked into Salt Lake County Jail.