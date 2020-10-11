SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking for two men they say are involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to SLCPD Lt. Brian Sloan, they were responding to a report of a fight at 300 South Main just after 1 a.m. While en-route, they were told the 911 caller had been shot.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a 25-year-old victim who had a bullet graze wound, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Lt. Sloan says the suspects are two African American males. One had on only black jeans but no shirt and the other male had on blue jeans and a black shirt.
The men were driving a silver SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000.
- UPDATE: 12-year-old Herriman girl found safe
- 2 suspects wanted after fight, shooting Sunday morning in Salt Lake City
- SLCO Mayoral Candidate Profile: Trent Staggs
- SLCO Mayoral Candidate Profile: Jenny Wilson
- Navajo Nation cases on the rise: 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.