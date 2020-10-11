2 suspects wanted after fight, shooting Sunday morning in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking for two men they say are involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to SLCPD Lt. Brian Sloan, they were responding to a report of a fight at 300 South Main just after 1 a.m. While en-route, they were told the 911 caller had been shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 25-year-old victim who had a bullet graze wound, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Lt. Sloan says the suspects are two African American males. One had on only black jeans but no shirt and the other male had on blue jeans and a black shirt.

The men were driving a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000.