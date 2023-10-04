SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A standoff between the Salt Lake City SWAT team and two suspects at a motel on Main Street ended with the suspects missing and police on the hunt.

Police began their investigation on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 3, when they found a stolen motorcycle outside the motel. Surveillance video showed the suspect going into a room, prompting officers to secure the area.

“During the investigation, officers learned the man had access to a knife and that there was a second person inside the motel room,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a statement. “Officers believed the man did in fact barricade himself in the room. The second person inside the room has an active felony warrant for her arrest. She also refused to exit.”

SLCPD SWAT responded to the call and began “crisis negotiations.” Around 6:45 p.m., SWAT used a breaching device “to further their efforts to safely resolve the incident.” Upon entering the motel room, however, police found it empty.

The suspects in the motel room had reportedly cut a hole inside the motel room’s ceiling and escaped through the attic. SLCPD said its SWAT team “meticulously” searched the attic and crawl spaces of the motel but could not find the two suspects, who have yet to be identified.

Police led an eight-hour search but confirmed just after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 4, that the suspects are still at large and their location is unknown. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD detectives at 801-799-3000.

During the standoff and subsequent search, Main Street in Salt Lake City was closed from Bryan Avenue to Kensington Avenue. Those closures were lifted by 1 a.m. on Wednesday.