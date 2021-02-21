2 snowmobilers survive avalanche, one remains buried near Lamoille Canyon

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4) – Two snowmobilers are alive, and one remains buried near Lamoille Canyon after an avalanche was triggered Saturday.

On February 20, crews rushed to the Castle Lake area of Lamoille Canyon at approximately 11:53 a.m., on reports of snowmobilers caught in an avalanche.

Official reports indicate that one snowmobiler was able to ride out the slide and call for emergency services.

The second snowmobiler was then recovered and evacuated from the area and was given medical attention.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s office, due to low visibility, and unstable snow conditions, recovery for the third snowmobiler has been suspended until Feb. 21.

As crews continue their search for the buried snowmobiler Sunday, Lamoille Canyon road will remain close starting 6:00 a.m.

ABC4 will update as more develops.