2 pound baby born after his mom suffers medical condition and crashes into wall

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A young couple’s two pound baby boy is fighting for his life after being born shortly after his mother suffered a medical condition and crashed into a rock wall last week.

Rachel Hughes was driving to work last Thursday morning around 10 a.m. when she called her husband Hunter and said she did not feel well. Soon after, the woman blacked out and hit a rock wall in a residential neighborhood. The terrifying moments were caught on surveillance.

Rachel Hughes was taken by ambulance to Mountain Point Medical where she was then flown to University of Utah Hospital.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, where she was met by her husband, she was rushed into an emergency C-section. At 1:18 p.m. little Beckham Harvey Hughes came into the world only weighing 2 lbs 12 ounces.

Its not the way the Hughes planned on welcoming their bundle of joy into the world but on they are doing the best they can. On Friday, the couple got their very first photo with their son.

Rachel Hughes posted on her Facebook that she has no recollection of the crash.

“I truly believe it is a blessing I don’t have any memory of the actual crash or impact, so I don’t have to mentally relive the trauma my physical body went through,” said Rachel Hughes. “I was beyond blessed with no broken bones which shocked my surgeons and myself. I am only suffering from deep bruising in my pelvis, hips, abdomen and right foot because of the impact of the crash and having seat belt burns.”

Rachel Hughes said they found her son’s heartbeat but because of the placenta tearing, he was losing blood.

“His heart rate started descending and out surgeons immediately told Hunter and I they needed to preform an emergency C-Section,” said Rachel Hughes. “They took me in the operating room and within 6 minutes preformed an emergency C-Section and moved on to stabilize Beckham on oxygen and give him a blood transfusion.”

Rachel and Hunter Hughes were finally able to see her son that night for the first time.

“It’s the most precious moment I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” said Rachel Hughes. “I have never been more grateful for those who work in the medical field and know God blessed me with the right hospital, surgeons, nurses and most importantly NICU staff for my baby.

The family has a long road a head of them and said it will be difficult and scary but believe their son will pull through because of their belief in “our savior, modern medicine and faith.”

There is a GofundMe for those who wish to help the family during this time.

