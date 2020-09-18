2 people killed in wrong-way collision on I-70

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News ) Two people died Thursday night after a wrong-way collision on I-70 in Sevier County.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:07 p.m. on I-70 at mile marker 89, just east of Salina. It was reported that a small white vehicle was driving east in the eastbound lanes on I-70 near MP 84.

A few minutes later, dispatch received a call of a head-on crash involving that same car after it struck a Ford Expedition head-on. After the initial crash, the Ford Expedition was struck from behind by a semi-truck.

The Expedition rolled down the road and into the median, landing on its wheels and catching on fire.

The driver of the small white car was ejected and died on-scene. The driver of the Expedition was killed on impact. A passenger in the Ford Expedition was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drug impairment are suspected as a contributing factor.

Trooper said the deceased driver of the Expedition is visiting the U.S. from Romania and we are currently working with Romanian consulate services to notify their next of kin.