2 people killed in near head-on crash by Delta

DELTA, Utah (ABC4 News) Two men died after their vehicles nearly hit head-on while traveling on SR-132 by Delta Tuesday morning

Troopers say the crash happened Tuesday just around 5:30 p.m. when the driver of a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder was headed east on SR-132 near milepost 7 and crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2014 Ford F150 nearly head-on.

The black pathfinder rotated once and stopped, blocking both travel lanes. The F150 spun a half turn and went off the north side of the road and came to rest by a fence.

Two male drivers and the only occupants of each vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and died at the scene.

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor after Troopers discovered meth, marijuana, and prescription drugs in the Pathfinder.