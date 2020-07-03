UPDATE: 4 people now confirmed dead after small plane crash in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies have now confirmed four people are dead after a small plane crash in American Fork Canyon Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the crash happened in Box Elder Peak near the Granite Flat area of the canyon which is above, and to the north of Tibble Fork Reservoir about 8 a.m.

Crews have arrived and are now working to assess the scene and investigate exactly what happened. We will continue to update are more information becomes available.