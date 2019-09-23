2 people burned in fiery crash at gas station in Draper

DRAPER (ABC4 News)-30-foot flames shot into the air after a crash involving a semi-truck, two cars, and a gas pump.

The fiery crash at the Maverik gas station near 14800 South and Minute Man Drive in Draper had customers scrambling to help Monday morning.

Fire crews say a semi rolled over in the parking lot and hit a pick up truck. That truck then hit a gas pump, pushing the pump into another car.

Both cars at the pump caught fire, shooting flames 30 feet into the air.

Officials said the crash could’ve been a lot worse had some bystanders not hit the emergency fuel shutoff which helped keep that fire under control.

Two people were taken to the hospital with burns. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.

What others are reading: