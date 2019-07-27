2 men killed in rollover on SR-6 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men were killed when they were ejected in a rollover on U.S. 6 in Utah County Friday night.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a tan Chevy Silverado was traveling east on SR-6 an for some unknown reason, spun out and went off the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then rolled down the embankment about 150 feet off the road.

There were two men in the vehicle and both were ejected. It is not known who was driving. One of the men died at the scene and the other was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital where he later died.

One man has been identified as a resident of Arizona but the second male did not have any identification on him. Troopers are working with Arizona law enforcement to locate family and identify the other victim.

Troopers said road conditions at the time were wet but it is unknown if it was still raining. There is no evidence of impairment.

Since notification to the next of kin has not been made their identities will not be released at this time.

