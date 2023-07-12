SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two men have been charged in relation to a stabbing that took place on Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City at the beginning of July.

According to investigators, David Oling, 29, and Nyawoke Biel, 30, were “part of a mob of men” that attacked a man and his son at the beginning of July. Both men face the first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say the attack happened near 414 West and 500 South. The victim was found lying on the ground “covered in blood” with wounds to his back. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he explained that several men, including Oling and Biel, allegedly attempted to attack his son.

Court documents say the victim intervened to protect his son before fleeing the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators followed a trail of blood leading to two arrests and approached two other men who matched a description provided by the victim. Oling and Biel were taken into custody. Oling at one point said he “wanted to talk about the stabbing,” despite police not mentioning the stabbing up to that point, according to charging documents.

Two other men are listed as co-defendants in the case, however, as of Wednesday morning, no charges have been formally filed against them.