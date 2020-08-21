2 men arrested after K9 discovers 30 pounds of meth during traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) Two men are facing serious felony charges after law enforcment found 30 pounds of meth during a traffic stop.

According to documents, Carlos Alberto Caballero, 25, and Carlos Humberto Bustamante Avila, 24, are being held in the Iron County Jail without bail. They are both facing second-degree felony drug distribution and misdemeanor drug possession charges.

A trooper said he pulled over a vehicle for speeding 84 mph in an 80 mph and during the stop he noticed what appeared to be several indicators that led me to believe that the two men were involved in criminal activity.

The driver at first gave permission for the trooper to search the vehicle, then after the search was started, he revoked his consent.

Deputy Brandon Kennedy and K9 Link with the Iron County Sheriff’s Department responded. The K-9 detected an odor of narcotics and a search was conducted.

Troopers found two different suitcases in the trunk with approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine hidden behind the inside liner of the suitcases. Also inside the trunk, the trooper found gallon-sized plastic bags, exactly like the ones the meth was in.

Troopers indicated in their report that Bustamante-Avila had what appears to be a fake Permanent Resident card and his only form of valid identification is a passport from Sinaloa, Mexico.

Deputy Brandon Kennedy and K9 Link found approximately 30 lbs of meth were located inside the vehicle.