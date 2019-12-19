2 men accused of breaking into Millcreek home, stealing car, and using victim’s credit cards

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Millcreek are looking for two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing a car.

It happened on December 16th.

“The guy on the left, rocking his manny-tail and sipping his orange juice, while appropriately dressed in a pretty warm looking winter coat, along his buddy sporting what appears to be a 49ers beanie are being sought by Millcreek detectives,” a tweet from the Unified Police Dept. stated.

The vehicle was a silver 2017 Honda Pilot with Utah plate F552DM. Police say the suspects got away with the victim’s purse and wallet and have been using them in Murray and Millcreek.

If you recognize either of them, or have seen the vehicle, contact Det. Evans of the Millcreek precinct at 385-468-9633.

What others are reading: