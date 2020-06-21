2 killed in collision with train near Mona

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Two people died when the car they were in was hit by a Union Pacific train.

It happened at 5 p.m. on Saturday on Burraston road near Mona, Utah on an intersection with the Union Pacific railroad track.

Officials with the Juab County Sheriff’s office say the driver survived the collision. He is listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The front seat and back seat passengers were pronounced dead. Police identify them as Tanner Ryan Davis, 22 from Spanish Fork, Utah; and Cassandra Brielle Hatch, 22 from Gilbert, Ariz.

The exact cause remains under investigation.