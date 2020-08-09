2 juveniles critically injured after vehicle lands upside-down into Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two juveniles are in critical condition after the vehicle they were in crashed into the Jordan River Saturday night.

According to Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Andrew Cluff, the crash happened around 11 p.m. when the 20-year-old female driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliber, with four juvenile occupants, was traveling west on Indiana Avenue.

Cluff said the woman may have been going too fast when she attempted to make a sharp turn on Delong Street and ended up rolling into the river.

The woman and two passengers, ages 16 and 17, were able to get out of the vehicle but a 15-year-old and 2-year-old were trapped inside the fully submerged vehicle.

Police and fire arrived and were able to jump into the river and extricate the two juveniles. The two were transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition but have since been upgraded to critical but stable.

The full extent of their conditions is not currently known as Cluff said they are unsure just how long the juveniles were trapped before they arrived.