Police: Aggravated murder charges filed in Lueck case

BREAKING: Aggravated murder, kidnapping, desecration of a human body and other charges filed against Ayoola ‘AJ’ Ajayi, 31 in Mackenzie Lueck case.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brown said evidence found during search warrant lead to the arrest.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Two men have been taken into custody after a SWAT situation at an apartment complex on West Temple.

Salt Lake police officials confirm it happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Parkside Condominiums 1028 South.

They have not said if this is connected to the Lueck case, but have called a press conference in connection with her case at 11:30 a.m.

