2 in critical condition, three others burned, after van carrying family catches fire in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 New) – 2 people are in critical condition and three others were injured after the van a family of 5 was in caught fire in Saratoga Springs.

According to Saratoga Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief Kenny Johnson, dispatch received the call around 8:20 p.m. to Pelican Bay Marina on a report of a van that was pulling a boat was on fire.

Units from Saratoga Springs Fire Department, Lehi Fire Department and Unified Fire Department all responded.

Johnson said the family consisted of two adults and three children who were all under the age of ten. All of them received burns to varying degrees.

One adult and one child were flown by medical helicopter to the hospital in critical condition, one adult along with the other two children were taken to the hospital together in one ambulance in stable condition.

As of Sunday, Johnson said they did not have an update on the conditions of any of the individuals.

An update will be provided once more information becomes available.

