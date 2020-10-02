2 employees injured after fire breaks out at food processing plant in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two employees received injuries after a fire broke out at a food processing plant in Tremonton early Friday morning.

According to Box Elder Fire officials, the call came in just after 5:30 a.m. from West Liberty Foods located at 705 North 2000 West.

Officials say the fire started in the broiler room but at this time do not know how.

The two employees were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters from Garland, Tremonton, Fielding, & Brigham Fire were able to contain the fire quickly with the use of several engines that responded to the fire.

The estimate of damage is currently unknown.