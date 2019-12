SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – About two dozen flights had to be diverted away from the Salt Lake City Airport due to the early morning fog that scattered over the valley Wednesday.

According to the Salt Lake City Airport Twitter account, flights were diverted to Provo, Grand Junction, Idaho Falls, Boise, and Denver.

Wednesday afternoon visibility is improving and flights are currently taking off and landing but delays are averaging around 35 minutes.

